WNBA Players Expertly Troll GOP Senator By Wearing “Vote Warnock” Warm Up Tees

The NBA and its superstars get a large chunk of the attention when it comes to speaking on social justice issues and addressing them on the court. BUT the ladies of the WNBA have always been about that life.

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who happens to be the co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, is currently getting trolled by WNBA players and deservingly so. Loeffler, who unfortunately holds a seat in the Senate and represents the state of Georgia, is big mad that the league has a Black Lives Matter initiative and allows players to wear warm-up shirts and have messaging supporting the movement on their jerseys.

Understandably the players with the support of the WNBA Players Association have called for Loeffler to step down from her role as Atlanta Dream co-owner. To rub even more salt in her wound, the players showed up rocking “Vote Warnock” shirts referring to Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock. He is running against Loeffler in an upcoming 2020 Senate special election.

The Congressional Karen issued a statement doubling down on her stupid stance stating:

“This is just more proof that the out of control cancel culture wants to shut out anyone who disagrees with them. t’s clear that the league is more concerned with playing politics than basketball.”

Despite Loeffler’s opinion on the matter, the players are being saluted for holding the Atlanta Congresswoman accountable for her head*ssery. Political rockstar, voting rights advocate, former Atlanta gubernatorial candidate and possible pick for vice president of the United States, Stacy Abrahms tweeted her support for the WNBA athletes stating:

“I am proud of these players. Thank you for connecting the dots between social justice & voting. @ReverendWarnock is one of the bright stars vying to for U.S. Senate in Georgia – he’s got this.”

New York Times reporter Sopan Deb reported that Sue Bird came up with the idea and that the Warnock camp was well aware it was going to happen. Abrams, who serves in an advisory position to the WNBA Players Association’s board, was consulted on the proposal to wear the shirts. The Atlanta Dream’s owner, Mary Brock, was not told about the decision.

We shall see if this idea helps Warnock, he is currently not even the top Democrat in the race.

BUT, still, we gotta give the women of the WNBA their credit for always keeping the same energy.

