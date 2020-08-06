Looks like UC will limit the number of fans they let into the football games this season due to covid-19.
Via FOX19
They reported Wednesday night if fans can attend games, tickets would be limited to season ticket holders and students on a priority basis with a maximum attendance of 25%.
The Bearcats are slated to host Austin Peay Sept. 3 to kickoff their 11 game schedule. It features eight league games and three non-conference (the Nebraska game was canceled when the Big 10 went conference-only).
UC is coming off a school-record season for average attendance at 35,984.
Cincinnati: UC Will Limit The Number Of Fans This Coming Season was originally published on rnbcincy.com