CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati: UC Will Limit The Number Of Fans This Coming Season

Looks like UC will limit the number of fans they let into the football games this season due to covid-19.

Via FOX19

They reported Wednesday night if fans can attend games, tickets would be limited to season ticket holders and students on a priority basis with a maximum attendance of 25%.

The Bearcats are slated to host Austin Peay Sept. 3 to kickoff their 11 game schedule. It features eight league games and three non-conference (the Nebraska game was canceled when the Big 10 went conference-only).

UC is coming off a school-record season for average attendance at 35,984.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

Cincinnati: UC Will Limit The Number Of Fans This Coming Season  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Cincinnati: UC Will Limit The Number Of Fans…
 5 hours ago
08.06.20
Photos
Close