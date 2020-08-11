Yaves Ellis talks with CASA. CASA of Franklin County’s mission is to provide a powerful and consistent voice in court for child victims of abuse and neglect! CASA of Franklin County’s vision is to ensure that every abused and neglected child has a voice in court in order to make a positive impact on the child and community. CASA of Franklin County advocates for abused and neglected children by providing them with a voice in the juvenile court system. CASA recruits, screens, trains and supports community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children.
CASA provides the link between concerned community volunteers and the abused and neglected children in need of a powerful voice to speak up for their best interest. These volunteers are appointed by the court to help ensure that the children receive appropriate services and treatment by independently monitoring a child’s situation, identifying community resources and participating in the court process.
Eye On The Community: CASA of Franklin County was originally published on joycolumbus.com
