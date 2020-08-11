Viola Davis Approves of Her “WAP” Cameo That Hilariously Erased Kylie Jenner

Cardi B’s pearl-clutching Megan Thee Stallion song and video for “WAP” is still the talk of the internets (RIP Combat Jack) thanks in large part to the memes.

Fans were left excited and moist for the most part after watching the senses tantalizing visual for “WAP” except for one moment featuring Kylie Jenner that Twitter collectively turned it’s nose up at. Immediately fans found clever ways of erasing the youngest Jenner’s mood-killing cameo from the video. One way in particular featured actress Viola Davis making replacing Jenner was well-received by everyone, including Davis herself, who shared the photoshopped photo featuring her in the video on Jenner’s body asking in the caption “Who Did This?”

That wasn’t the only meme either that worked Davis into the visual. Another featuring a well-spliced clip of her character Annalise Keating Esq from ABC’s hit drama How To Get Away Murder dancing perfectly on-beat to the sultry record. Davis also shared that epic meme on Twitter with the hilarious caption “#HowToGetAwayWithWAP.”

Cardi B, who has since put on her cape for Kylie’s uninspiring cameo in a series of now-deleted Tweets, appreciated the love from Davis and responded by retweeted the actresses Tweet stating in the caption “I’m so fan out right now ya don’t even know.”

I’m so fan out right now ya don’t even know https://t.co/U2PhKcae3X — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2020

Despite right-wing political pundits like Ben Shapiro hating on the record, and spawned an uninspiring “refix” from Safaree called “B.A.D.,” “WAP” is out here doing numbers and was the “biggest debut for an all-female collaboration in YouTube history” according to Chart Data.

#WAP by @iamcardib and @theestallion garnered the biggest debut for an all-female collaboration in YouTube history. — chart data (@chartdata) August 8, 2020

For good measure were just gonna leave the video for you to enjoy again at the bottom of this post.

