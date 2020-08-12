New York Comic Con To Become Online Celebration Due To The ‘Rona

Sorry comic book fans, but it looks like y’all ain’t going to be able to dust off your favorite Avengers costume for a day out at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center come October as the New York Comic Con is officially canceled… kinda.

On Tuesday (August 11) a statement was released by ReedPOP on NYCC’s official page informing everyone that the annual comic book festivities has been shutdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But instead of canceling the event as a whole it will now instead be an online affair to ensure that costumed revelers remain safe in the comfort of their own homes.

Fans will now be able to experience the convention as a virtual event dubbed New York Comic Con’s Metaverse which will allow viewers to participate in three-minute meet-and-greets, watch parties, and tune into livestream panels about television series such as “American Gods.”

We very sincerely appreciate your patience as we worked with the Javits and local officials to figure out what, if anything, could go on as planned this October.

NYCC doesn’t stop just because we can’t do what we’ve done in the past. Instead, we look to the future: We may not be meeting in the queue hall each morning, but we’re excited to join forces with our sister event, MCM Comic Con in London, to bring you New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, our new online portal dedicated to delivering pop culture experiences, right into your homes NYCC weekend, October 8-11. We are partnering with YouTube to bring to life four days of incredible content from the biggest studios, publishers and creators in the business. This is your chance to interact with your favorite creators and celebrity guests, and most importantly, the opportunity to engage with other members of this vibrant community of ours. Metaverse October guest announcements, exhibitor profiles, and other information will be available at findthemetaverse.com.

Well, something’s better than nothing.

The first ever virtual New York Comic Con is set to go down come October 8. Will you be partaking in the online experience? Let us know in the comments.

