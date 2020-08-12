Did Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Break Up Again?!

Porsha Williams is being recognized for her stellar activism on the frontlines of protests that previously led to her arrest in Louisville, Kentucky. Most recently Porsha was profiled in The New York Times where she was lauded for carrying on the legacy of her late grandfather Hosea Williams.

“When I saw that video of George Floyd being murdered, I knew that I had to change the way I was moving,” she said to The NYT. “That meant now I have to sacrifice myself, my finance, my brand, my everything, and put it all on the line for change.”

Still, even amidst praise for her ongoing actions with the #BLM Movement, her personal life is garnering attention.

Earlier this week fans noted that #RHOA’s “People Champ” posted a pic of herself looking super sexy in a fitted red dress captioned; “You was really really lucky, RELAX.”

Interestingly enough, Porsha previously posted a pic of herself in the red dress alongside her fiance Dennis McKinley. Now, however, that picture with Dennis is missing and her social media’s been scrubbed clean of the Detroit entrepreneur altogether.

Some very light digging also showed that the couple unfollowed each other even though Dennis encouraged fans to read Porsha’s NY Times piece.

With that, fans are convinced that Porsha’s engagement is off once again and they’re blasting Dennis for possibly flubbing his relationship to the housewife. Still, some fans are speculating that this could all be part of a storyline for the forthcoming season.

Porsha & Dennis ?💔 hmmmn. Interesting especially as #rhoa has started filming 🤔 — Dia Uwem. (@MfonnU) August 12, 2020

(Porsha and Dennis broke up again? Hopefully for good. Tired of fine ass women being with men that look like potatoes & still find the nerve to cheat) — Bougie Banton 🌻 (@_KingNeek) August 12, 2020

As previously reported the two previously split because Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. His infidelity was detailed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta where he admitted to a therapist that their issues started during Porsha’s pregnancy when their sex life suffered and things ballooned into a bigger issue when Porsha gave birth and suffered postpartum depression.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” said McKinley. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do. … And after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together, like, every night. That’s not a good enough ‘why,’ but that’s the ‘why.’”

He continued: “It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision. I made a mistake, I cheated.”

That led Porsha to then correct him and saying that cheating is not a “mistake”—it’s a CHOICE.

Later he was seen re-preposing to her in Canada during the cast trip and she happily shared that they were re-engaged.

Since then it’s been semi-smooth smailing between the two except for that small hiccup where Dennis was spotted with a group of women at 4 a.m. at a diner. Many speculated that Dennis was on a “date” but he claimed that he was out because of his multiple businesses.

“You are one of they!” wrote Dennis to a fan who accused him of “embarrassing” Porsha again. “She on TV so we let you in on stuff. Truth is I own 3 clubs, 4 restaurants I’m out until 4 3 days a week. Mind ya business.”

Porsha also asked fans to “pray for them” after the incident.

Damn, Porsha.

What do YOU think is up between Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley? We hope she’s enjoying a stress-free personal life, going out and protesting with #BLM is already stressful enough.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Did Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Break Up Again?! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com