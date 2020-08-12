7 Black Beauty Products To Shop Now

There is no better way to show Black beauty brands love than to open up our purses. With so Time and time again we always show how creative, innovative and talented we are. And if you’ve been paying attention to Black business owners in the beauty industry, you’ll be sure to find what you’re looking for.

Here at Hello Beautiful, we’re all about putting you on to the best products that have caught our eye. With the best skincare, makeup and body care products on the market, you can find comfort knowing that your coins will be well spent. And kept within the community, of course.

So, without further ado, grab your wallets and get ready to explore seven black beauty products you need to shop this week.

1. BLACK GIRL SUNSCREEN

In order to keep your melanin-rich skin glowing, you need to add sunscreen to your regimen. Yes, black skin can experience sunburn and that’s the last thing we need. Thanks to Black Girl Sunscreen ($18.99,Blackgirlsunscreen.com), you can provide your skin with moisture and sun protection without the look of a white cast.

2. B.SIMONE BEAUTY

Every makeup lover should have the necessary essentials in their purse. And with B.Simone Beauty, you’ll be able to find lipsticks, lip glosses and lip pencils to keep your lips in shape. And with budget-friendly pricing, you’ll be sure to satisfy your fix without breaking the bank.

3. GOLDE

There is no better way to give your skin some extra love than with a face mask. Golde’s Lucuma Bright Face Mask ($34, Golde.co) is made out of 100% pure superfoods to give your skin the natural TLC that it needs. Pop it on up to three times a week and watch your skin eat it up.

4. PAT MCGRATH

There are makeup palettes that provide a good color payoff and others the provide GREAT color payoff. Pat McGrath of course, offers the latter. The Mothership VII:Divine Rose Palette ($113, Patmcgrathlabs.com) comes through with a mix of multidimensional shades that will make any beauty beat sparkle. Known as the mother of makeup, you can never go wrong with any product from Pat McGrath.

5. RUCKER ROOTS

Nothing says gorgeous hair like defined curls. And while it can be hard to keep your curls and coils in shape, the Rucker Roots Define & Stretch Curl Custard makes it easy. Made with sesame seed oil, shea butter, and coconut oil, you’ll be able to reduce frizz, maintain moisture and prevent hair breakage.

6. BASE BUTTER

Looking for the right products to help your melanin shine through? Base Butter’s Radiate Face Jelly ($21,Basebutter.com) is just what your brown skin needs. Made to deeply penetrate, restore, and protect the skin, this jelly keeps your skin moisturized for a soft and supple feel.

7. THE LIP BAR

Every makeup lover needs a tube of clear lipgloss in their purse. Delivering a high shine, moisturized pout, and natural-looking lips, the Minimalist ($14, Thelipbar.com) is just what you need to pamper your pout.

