Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard” Sells For Record $615K

Well, someone out there just spent a Galactus sized grip on a pair of OG Air Jordans they can’t possibly rock.

A few weeks ago we reported that Stadium Goods and Christie‘s were about to hold a one-of-a-kind auction featuring all kinds of game-worn Michael Jordan memorabilia and not only did it go all the way down, but it shattered records. After all the bids were in and the smoke cleared, a pair of original game-worn Air Jordan 1’s ended up selling for a staggering $615,000, shattering the record setting sale of $560,000 for a pair of Air Jordan 1’s back in May.

We feel like it was either DJ Khaled or Fat Joe that were behind the winning bid given their sneaker aficionado statuses.

While the 1’s were the gems of the auction, other grails brought in their own haul including the “Air Jordan 7 “Olympic” worn in the Dream Team’s gold medal game in 1992, which sold for $112,500; a pair of Air Jordan 1 TYPS, MJ player exclusive signed sneakers from 1985, that sold for $62,500; and a pair of Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” player exclusive, game-worn signed sneakers from 1989 that realized $27,500. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from a game-worn pair of Air Jordan 11 “Concord” from the legendary 1995-96 season that realized $56,250, are designated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) .”

Again, all of these are display pieces. Only a savage would wear them decades later.

Needless to say the auction was a success and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Stadium Goods, John McPheters, couldn’t be more pleased with the results.

“We’re thrilled at the strong results for ‘Original Air’ and to again be part of a new height achieved for sneakers at auction,” said McPheters via a press statement. “The new mark reached with the “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1 is special for Stadium Goods because that model occupies such a singular place in sneaker culture. This sale once again confirms that sneakers are cultural artifacts and deserve to be listed alongside other luxury items in the collectibles marketplace. We’re tremendously appreciative of Christie’s partnership on ‘Original Air’ and honored to share this achievement with them.”

Maybe this will motivate Nike or Jordan Brand to retro the OG “Chicago” Air Jordan 1’s or at least the OG “Bred” 1’s. Just sayin… and prayin.’

Check out video of the kicks below.

