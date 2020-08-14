Yaves speaks with Director Joy Bivens with FCDJFS concerning Ohio’s Step Up to Quality for Childcare providers.
By September 2020, the State of Ohio will require all child care providers who receive public funding to be star rated through Ohio’s Step Up To Quality (SUTQ) or lose that funding. As a result, the Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) is offering free training for home and center-based child care providers. The training will allow providers to earn up to 32 hours of Ohio Approved Professional Development to support them in the SUTQ rating process both to help become or stay star rated.
Eye On The Community featuring Joy Bivens
