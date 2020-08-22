LeBron James Shows His Support for Akron-Based Goodyear Tire

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has been in the news lately, especially after U.S. President Donald Trump called for a boycott of the Akron-based business.

Many individuals have since rallied to support Goodyear, including that of one of Akron’s hometown heroes.

LeBron James, one of the biggest superstars in the NBA, is the latest to show love for the company on social media, even taking the time to thank them for helping him, the I Promise school, and his Lebron James Family Foundation for many years.

“We know what Goodyear means to Akron and to our I Promise students,” the foundation shared in a post on Twitter, “they’ve created opportunities for our kids that will help them be more driven in their futures, and we’re proud to call them family in everything we do… big or small.”

James even took to Twitter with his support for Goodyear, along his foundation’s message.

So PROUD to call them FAMILY!!! 💛💙🙏🏾👑 https://t.co/dtA0Yt5TI5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 21, 2020

This is the latest of many responses James has had towards President Trump, especially say how he “don’t think the basketball community [is] sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game,” when speaking on Trump finding the kneeling during the National Anthem at NBA games “disgraceful.”

