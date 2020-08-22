Kanye West Presidential Campaign Blows Deadline, Rosie O’Donnell Asks Him To Take His Meds

Kanye West’s alleged presidential campaign just hit a major snag. Yeezy missed a campaign donation deadline, which hints that run for President is as struggle-filled as anyone with sense predicted.

If you’ve been following Yeezy, and his album release dates, you know that missed deadlines have become the norm. That doesn’t fly when you’re running for office.

Reports TMZ:

Kanye, the presidential candidate, is required by FEC rules to file a financial report if he raises or spends $100k on his campaign. The filing deadline was August 20, but according to an FEC official … the agency hasn’t received it. So this means one of 2 things, and neither is good for Kanye — either he missed the filing deadline or he didn’t raise $100k … and how do you run for Prez if you can’t raise $100k?

Guess those GOP Ops hoping to have West be the spoiler candidate to the detriment of Joe Biden weren’t as good as they said they were. Shocker. #sarcasm.

In other news, you can’t say no one hasn’t told him. Actress and comedienne Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter to tell Kanye West to take his meds for his bipolar disorder.

Reports Page Six:

The Yeezy designer and presidential hopeful tweeted out on Friday a list of states where his name will appear on the election ballot, to which the former “View” co-host responded with concern — and even mentioned his late mother, Donda.

“ye – u must take ur meds – save urself – get balanced – if ur mom was here she would say that to u – with so much love …,” wrote 58-year-old O’Donnell.

O’Donnell’s message came after West, 43, suffered a public breakdown as a result of his mental health issues. Amid his breakdown, West revealed during one of his campaign rallies that he and wife Kim Kardashian thought about aborting their now-7-year-old daughter, North West.

Though he and Kardashian appear to have mended their marriage while on private family trips to the Dominican Republic and Colorado, West’s erratic tweeting has remained. As Page Six previously reported, West made a pit stop in New York this week.

At this point, we just want Yeezy to get it together, for his own sake and personal safety.

