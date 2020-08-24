Eye on The Community with Columbus-Franklin County COVID-19 Small Business Response and Recovery Fund

Yaves speaks to the Columbus-Franklin County COVID-19 Small Business Response and Recovery Fund. The Columbus-Franklin County COVID-19 Small Business Response and Recovery Fund offers grants, technical assistance, and low-interest loans for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the updates made to the Fund in Round 2, businesses citywide are now eligible for Recovery Grants and Pivot Loans if they otherwise meet the qualifications (these are no longer restricted to companies located in Low and Moderate Income areas of the City).

In Round 2, Businesses outside of the City but within the balance of Franklin County are now eligible for Recovery Grants regardless of business owner income (no longer restricted to Low and Moderate Income business owners). Having received PPP/EIDL funding is no longer a disqualifier for Franklin County businesses outside of the City of Columbus municipal boundaries.

