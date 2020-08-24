Eye On The Community
HomeEye On The Community

Eye on The Community with Columbus-Franklin County COVID-19 Small Business Response and Recovery Fund

Columbus Ohio Downtown

Source: nford / Radio One

 

Yaves speaks to the Columbus-Franklin County COVID-19 Small Business Response and Recovery Fund. The Columbus-Franklin County COVID-19 Small Business Response and Recovery Fund offers grants, technical assistance, and low-interest loans for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the updates made to the Fund in Round 2, businesses citywide are now eligible for Recovery Grants and Pivot Loans if they otherwise meet the qualifications (these are no longer restricted to companies located in Low and Moderate Income areas of the City).

In Round 2, Businesses outside of the City but within the balance of Franklin County are now eligible for Recovery Grants regardless of business owner income (no longer restricted to Low and Moderate Income business owners).  Having received PPP/EIDL funding is no longer a disqualifier for Franklin County businesses outside of the City of Columbus municipal boundaries.

 

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Eye on The Community with Columbus-Franklin County COVID-19 Small Business Response and Recovery Fund  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Eye on The Community with Columbus-Franklin County COVID-19…
 1 day ago
08.24.20
Photos
Close