The Top 10 Things You Should Have in Common in a Relationship!

You’ve heard the saying opposites attract, but the question is, do they last?  A new survey asked 2,000 people to name the most important things you need to have in common in a relationship.  Here are the top ten answers . . .

 

According to Yahoo.com, here are the Top 10 Things to Have in Common:

 

1.  Future plans and long-term goals.  Like how much money you need to make, and whether you want kids.  57% agreed it’s important for that stuff to line up.

 

2.  Shared values, 56%.

 

3.  Sense of humor, 50%.

 

4.  Sex drive and your overall attitude about sex, 50%.

5.  Lifestyle, 49%.

 

6.  Personality traits, 46%.

7.  Work ethic, 44%.

 

8.  Hobbies and interests, 41%.

 

9.  Political opinions, 35%.

 

10.  Political actions, 27%.  Like who you vote for, and whether you take something like climate change seriously enough to actually change your habits.

