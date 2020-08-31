WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 31, 2020: Remembering Chadwick Boseman — Covid-19 Vaccine — Commitment March

1. Chadwick Boseman: Black Excellence and Inspiration

To so many, Chadwick Boseman, the lovely, talented man, was a real-life Super Hero.

2. Thousands Travel to D.C. For Racial Justice on Anniversary of 1963 March

On the 57th Anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, tens of thousands of supporters gathered to fight for justice.

3. Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Vaccine for General Population Unlikely Before 2021

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said on Sunday he does not foresee “full approval” of a coronavirus vaccine for the general population until early 2021.

4. 15 Years After Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Laura Again Tests the Resolve of Louisiana Residents

On August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, took the lives of 1,200 people and became the costliest storms in U.S. history.

5. The Real Cost Of Cancelling College Sports For Black Athletes

College sports are in a state of disarray with both the Big Ten and Pac Ten conferences postponing their Fall football seasons as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

