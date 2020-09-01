CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

5 Things to Look Forward to in September!

WIMBLEDON MCNEIL USA

Source: Bob Martin / Getty

Welcome to September! There are a lot of great things happening in this month and we have a list below. Check it out:

 

Houston Rockets v Portland Trailblazers � Game Four

Source: Steve Dykes / Getty

According to TheCompleteSheet, here are five things you can look forward to in September . .

1.  The first day of fall is September 22nd.

 

2016 Kentucky Derby

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

2.  It’s a HUGE month for sports fans:  The Kentucky Derby is this Saturday . . . the U.S. Open of tennis goes for the next two weeks . . . the French Open is later this month . . . the U.S. Open of golf starts September 14th . . . the NBA playoffs continue all month . . . and the NFL gets under way next Thursday with the Chiefs hosting the Texans on NBC.

 

Mulan trailer

Source: Disney / Disney

3.  If you’re willing to brave the theaters, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” opens wide this Thursday.  And the live-action “Mulan” remake hits Disney-Plus on Friday.

 

The Masked Singer promo stills

Source: FOX / Fox

4.  A bunch of TV shows are coming back, including “Dancing with the Stars” on the 14th . . . “The Masked Singer” on the 23rd . . . and “The Simpsons”“Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers”, all on the 27th. And if you’re into award shows, “The Emmys” air September 20th on ABC.

Sony PlayStation Classic

Source: Sony / PlayStation

 

5.  And finally, the holidays:  The big one is Labor Day this Monday.  But a few more you might want to celebrate are:  Cheese Pizza Day on the 5th . . . Video Games Day on the 12th . . . Guacamole Day on the 16th . . . Cheeseburger Day on the 18th . . . Talk Like a Pirate Day on the 19th . . . and National Drink Beer Day on the 28th.

 

5 things to look forward to in September , Magic 955 , Mommy Moment

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
WIMBLEDON MCNEIL USA
5 Things to Look Forward to in September!
 2 hours ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close