Wendy Williams’ Biopic Starts Production With Lifetime

The news of Wendy Williams’ biopic has been buzzing about for a while. But now, there are concrete details about the project coming to Lifetime.

According to a press release from the network, production on the film is set to begin this month. Actress Ciera Payton, known for her roles in “The Oval” and “She’s Gotta Have It” will play the role of Williams in the film tentatively titled Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic. Morocco Omari (known for his roles in “P-Valley” and “Empire”) will star as Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

The film will be directed by Darren Grant known for his work “The Chi” and “God Friended Me.”

The project will also be accompanied by a feature-length documentary on Williams.

Williams will executive produce detailing the highs and lows of her life throughout the years. Williams, who had made a name for herself dishing on celebrity gossip, recently found herself as a Hot Topic.

The press release states, “The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive.”

In the documentary to follow, Williams is set to “shed her private persona and speaks directly to the camera from her Manhattan apartment, discussing every inch of joy and humiliation she has experienced since childhood.”

The script for the biopic will be written by Leigh Davenport (“Run the World” and “Boomerang.”)

Ciera Payton seems to be the perfect casting choice. Check out pictures of her below.

5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus 1. Wendy Williams' Mother-In-Law Witnessed Abuse Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. Kevin Hunter Fathered A Child With His Mistress Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. Wendy Williams Is Waiting To Divorce Her Husband Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. Kevin Hunter Brought A House For His Mistress In Jersey Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. Wendy Williams Fired Her Staff Over Cheating Rumors Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus 5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus [caption id="attachment_1821358" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Wendy Williams has built a career off on the backs of celebrity controversy and talking about other people’s problems. From their personal relationships to their internal struggles, the popular daytime talk show host is always “in the know” and doesn’t have a problem spilling all the tea. But the host has some tea of her own that is creeping through the crevices into the forefront. For years, it’s been rumored Wendy’s husband Kevin Hunter is physically and emotionally abusive. It was revealed in a bombshell report that Kevin also had a mistress, who he reportedly bought a residence down the block from his home with Wendy. Her frail appearance and need to sit down during most of her show, has led fans to speculate something more is wrong with the embattled host. Most recently, a report surfaced that Wendy’s mother-in-law allegedly witnessed Wendy suffer physical abuse at the hands of Kevin. But it is not confirmed. According to Wendy’s team, her Graves’ disease and a recent fractured shoulder is the cause of the Wendy Show being postponed for several weeks as she being treated. The last message on her Instagram page, reads, “As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital.” The Wendy Show will produce original episodes starting with a variety of hosts starting the week of January 28th. But in the mean time, here’s all the rumors swirling

Wendy Williams’ Biopic Starts Production With Lifetime was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com