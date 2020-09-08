CLOSE
Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Reportedly Files Restraining Order Over Domestic Violence, She Says He Was The Aggressor

Tamar Braxton‘s rough patch continues.

TMZ reported this morning that Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso filed a restraining order against the R&B singer. Although there are very few details, Adefeso reportedly indicated that he needed the protection order to protect himself after an incident that involved domestic violence.

Now, sources reportedly close to Braxton have come out to claim Adefeso was the aggressor during the altercation, reports The Blast.  The site reports the two engaged in an argument over a recent video he shared that showed him bringing Tamar’s son Logan to the beach.

 

During the argument, Tamar reportedly told David he was “around for the wrong reasons.” Braxton’s sources also claims Adefeso assaulted her and threatened to kill her during this incident.

The Blast also reveals that the altercation occurred while the two were en route to a mental health facility for the singer to check into.

This story comes out over a month after Braxton publicly thanked David Adefeso for his support after her failed suicide attempt.

