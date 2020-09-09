More than 1,000 students have tested positive for Covid 19.
Via Fox19
Miami University reported 159 new student cases of COVID-19 over the Labor Day weekend for a total of 1,084 total student coronavirus cases as of Monday. There were three new staff cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to five. The university says it will require all its students to be tested for COVID-19 as the number of positive cases climbs.
OHIO: 1,000 Plus Students Test Positive For Covid 19 At Miami Ohio University was originally published on rnbcincy.com
