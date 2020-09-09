The year 2020 will go down in the history books for a lot of reasons, including this coming Presidential Election, as it appears people are not only wanting to make sure their vote counts, but they are starting early, they are not waiting for November 3rd.
With Election Day 55 days away, the number of ballot requests have already surpassed the number of applications received at the same time in 2016. Ohio didn’t break the 1 million threshold until 28 days before Election Day in 2016. Read More
On that note.
Magic 95.5 Votes… Join us on our Facebook page Wednesday, September 30th at 7pm for One Vote Ohio… a real discussion on voting
YOU HAVE THE POWER TO CHANGE THE COURSE OF HISTORY AND DECIDE THE DIRECTION OF OUR COMMUNITIES AND OUR NATION… DON’T SIT BACK AND WAIT FOR CHANGE… REGISTER TO VOTE AND LET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD… POWERED BY URBAN ONE… ONE VOTE – REPRESENT THE VOTE…. AND MAGIC 95.5!
The Latest:
- Gladys Knight V Patti LaBelle, Who Will Win? Take The Poll
- Cincinnati: CPS And Community Partners Helping To Feed Families
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 10, 2020: A Divine 9 Roundtable — Trump Did Not Act — Unclaimed Stimulus Checks
- We’re Not Crying: Lupita Nyong’o Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
- No Duh: Homeland Security Says White Supremacy Is “Most Lethal Threat” To U.S.
- Niecy Nash On Her Marriage To Jessica Betts: “I Love Who I Love”
- Peep The New Trailer For ‘Dune’ [Video]
- ‘Woke’s’ Sasheer Zamata On How Being A Black Woman Influences Her Art
- Here’s Why Dr. Collier Doesn’t Suggest Getting The Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Bernie Sanders Declined Meeting Kanye West, Respectfully [WATCH]
Over 1 Million Absentee Ballot Applications Have Been Sent In Already was originally published on wzakcleveland.com