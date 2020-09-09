College Football Player Jamain Stephens Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Jamain Stephens, a lineman for the California University of Pennsylvania, died of complications arising from the COVID-19 disease. Entering into his senior year, the 6-foot-3, 355-pound player was the son of a former NFL player, Jamain Sr.

An announcement was made via Central Catholic High School’s Facebook page, where Stephens graduated from in 2017.

From Facebook:

Known more commonly by his nickname, “Juice,” Jamain was a defensive lineman for the Vikings, winning two WPIAL championships and a state championship in 2015. Jamain went on to continue his football career at California University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Business Administration.

Jamain was an avid Central Catholic supporter, and could often be found cheering on the Vikings and sending videos and messages of support and encouragement to his younger Viking brothers.

The news of Stephens’ death comes just as college and professional sports teams alike attempt to navigate the landscape amid the global pandemic.

Known as “Juice” among his teammates and friends, Stephens had the aims of graduating next year with a degree in business administration from the Divison II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference institution. Gameplay was suspended earlier in the year within the conference but it hasn’t been reported how Stephens contracted the coronavirus.

“Jamain was such a wonderful student with a smile on his face every time you saw him,” Cal U’s athletic director Dr. Karen Hjerpe said via a press statement. “His personality was contagious and he made such a positive impact on everyone he met.”

Local outlet PGH Sports Now shared in a report that Stephens is reportedly the first football player from Western Pennsylvania to die from COVID-19 complications.

Jamain Stephens was 20 years old.

GEN: Cal U mourns the loss of senior football player Jamain Stephens https://t.co/yrL45ndo9k — Cal U Athletics (@calvulcans) September 8, 2020

Photo: Cal U./Twitter

College Football Player Jamain Stephens Dies Of COVID-19 Complications was originally published on hiphopwired.com

