At a time of day when children are playing outside, people are doing lawn work as well as running out to pickup lunch an eight year old was caught in some crossfire in West Akron.

According to Akron police at about 1:17 p.m. this afternoon, shots were fired near a car wash in the 1200 block of Copley Road. The shots were fired from one vehicle at another, and police say it appears the SUV that the girl was inside of was nearby those other two vehicles when those shots were fired. Police do not know if the vehicles were moving or stationary at the time of the shooting. Read More

8 Year Old Girl In Akron Shot In The Middle Of The Afternoon was originally published on wzakcleveland.com