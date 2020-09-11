CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 11, 2020: Divine 9 Roundtable — Early Voting — No New Stimulus Bill

1. Get Ready for Early Voting

2. Target to Increase Representation of Black Employees by 20% in 3 Years

3. Coronavirus Update: Lawmakers Fail to Pass New Stimulus Bill Before the Election

4. White Professor Who Lived As a Black Woman Resigns From George Washington University

5. Michael Jordan Bets On Sports Gambling Gold Rush With DraftKings Deal

WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 11, 2020: Divine 9 Roundtable — Early Voting — No New Stimulus Bill  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

