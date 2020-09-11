No Surprise: Kansas City Chiefs Fans Boo During Moment of Silence Calling For Unity

The NFL is back, and so are its lame fans who wasted no time in showing just how despicable some of them can be.

The NFL’s season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans was one that will be remembered for a long time. For starters, it was the introduction to what a professional NFL football game will look like during a pandemic, and it also proved why this country still has a long way to go when it comes to race relations.

For whatever reason, Kansas City allowed 17,000 fans to attend the Chiefs season opener, which was weird to see because every other professional sports league is not allowing fans to attend at all. Anyway, some of those fans who had the privilege of watching some of the world’s greatest athletes (mostly black) put their bodies on the line to entertain them thought it was a good idea to boo during a moment of silence calling for unity.

A moment of silence dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality in our country. #ItTakesAllOfUs pic.twitter.com/srC0SlnWdh — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020

We could only imagine what was going through those players’ heads as they heard the people that come to see them play basically say to them, we don’t care about you outside of this football field. Following the game, Houston Texans defensive end, J. J. Watt expressed confusion and disappointment at the booing when speaking with James Palmer of NFL Media.

“The moment of unity I personally thought was good. I mean, the booing during that moment was unfortunate. I don’t fully understand that. There was no flag involved. There was nothing involved other than two teams coming together to show unity.”

Watt is right. There is nothing political about a moment of silence but thanks to the current occupant in the White House, an expression calling for all of us to come together is now a moment worth booing. As you can imagine, viewers reacted to the disgusting scene.

Chiefs fans booing a moment of silence/unity? Lovely… — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) September 11, 2020

So fans in Kansas City seriously booed a moment of silence? pic.twitter.com/mTStUy483b — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 11, 2020

Back in July, Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle said during a press conference, “sports are like the reward of a functioning society.” At the time he was talking about the prospect of baseball trying to come back after 130,000 people died from COVID-19 and the country was in worse shape than it was back in March when everything shut down. Now that same quote can be applied to this country’s other pandemic that it has been battling way before the coronavirus, and that is racism.

We wouldn’t be mad if NFL players decided to not play after seeing for themselves that a good number of the “fans” don’t give a damn about them.

Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty

