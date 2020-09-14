Virtual Learning Tips for Parents

Whew Chile! Virtual learning has not been an easy process for anyone, the parents, the teachers, I am sure. I will have to say I can only speak from my viewpoint as a mother.
My son would rather socialize with his friends and get his work done then to have me in his ear about paying attention to a computer screen. Yes I children deserve to be engaged in a classroom with friends and an actual teacher but right now we have to be in this together to help them still be educated although its virtually.
So I researched a few tips that may come in handy for us as parents, and threw in a few of my own!
TIPS
Get Organized, its not always on the teacher to be the Only one organized.
Keep a Positive Outlook, even in the midst of my frustration, I speak positive words to my son, an to myself throughout our work and learning day.
Plan Ahead, before you know whats going to happen, you should already know whats going to happen, there is nothing like being prepared.
Reach Out to your Childs Teacher, We are in this together, so we have to be a team and work together
Brain Breaks for Online Learning, Our attention span can only handle so much at time, so to keep our brains from short circuiting, take a break.
There you go moms and dads, I hope this helps you guys out!
Be sure you’re following me on IG @thedopedixon
Black Fashion Designers From Ohio
1. Designs by Winborn by Corey Winborn - Columbus, Ohio1 of 29
2. Black Owned Cincinnati, Ohio2 of 29
3. Jamison & Bexley By Jessica S. Columbus, Ohio3 of 29
4. Joans Bridal Couture by Joan Maidson - Reynoldsburg, Ohio4 of 29
5. Kevin Black Collection by Kevin Black - Columbus, Ohio5 of 29
6. The House of Isa by Tracy Powell - Columbus, Ohio6 of 29
7. Originalitees Cincinnati, Ohio7 of 29
8. The Kingdom Fashion by Sika InMe - Columbus, Ohio8 of 29
9. Prissy Duck Designs by Stephanie Foster - Columbus, Ohio9 of 29
10. Candence Caprice LLC by Candence Caprice Cleveland, Ohio10 of 29
11. Xantha Designs by Xantha Ward Columbus, Ohio11 of 29
12. Persona Custom Clothiers by Zuri G - Reynoldsburg, Ohio12 of 29
13. Amammre Brand by Esther Sands - Columbus, Ohio13 of 29
14. Man Pro by DameShepp - Columbus, Ohio14 of 29
15. Eninaeg Designs LLC by Geanine Baylor Columbus, Ohio15 of 29
16. Jahi by Akili Cooper - Columbus, Ohio16 of 29
17. PurpleHaze University17 of 29
18. Rust Martin Columbus, Ohio18 of 29
19. Street Art Clothing LLC Akron, Ohio19 of 29
20. Voszi Douglas Columbus, Ohio20 of 29
21. Tone Bekka Columbus, Ohio21 of 29
22. Nia Grain Columbus, Ohio22 of 29
23. NŪ House of Fashion by L'Amour Ameer Columbus, Ohio23 of 29
24. Designs By Tabi by Tabitha Abney Columbus, Ohio24 of 29
25. Jasimine Agape Columbus, Ohio25 of 29
26. Clean & Filthy Columbus, Ohio26 of 29
27. Cutting Edj Stylist by Elyse Jones Columbus, Ohio27 of 29
