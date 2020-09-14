The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion Available For Rent On Airbnb For A Limited Time

For any die-hard Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air fans who’ve long dreamed of spending a night in that famous mansion, now’s your chance.

The original mansion that was used for the iconic TV series is set to become available for rent on Airbnb for just five days with Will Smith as the host.

A few lucky fans will have the opportunity to “create some memories of their own” in the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion. Airbnb teamed up with Will Smith to re-open the classic Bel-Air mansion equipped with “bold graffiti art, posh interiors, timeless family portraits, and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters.” Plus, while staying on Smith’s side of the mansion, the guests will also be able to raid his show closet for some iconic pieces along with receiving a new pair of Jordans.

