Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love Months After Her Request To Dismiss

Ray J and Princess Love are over — again.
The singer and entrepreneur announced on Monday (September 14) that he was filing for divorce from his wife of four years, even after he initially called off the divorce when the two reconciled over the summer.
Back in May, Princess Love was the party who called for a divorce but Ray chose family first over splitting up. Apparently, whatever initially worked this summer didn’t last until the fall. If you remember, the two had a huge fight in Las Vegas last November where Princess claimed that she was “stranded” in Vegas after the argument. At the time, she was eight months pregnant and preparing for the birth of the couple’s son, Epik.
The two Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood co-stars tied the knot in 2016 and have two kids together, 2-year-old Melody Love Norwood and Epik.
