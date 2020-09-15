Kanye West Shares “I’m Putting My Life On The Line For My People” As The New Moses Demanding Apologizes From Drake & J. Cole

Let’s stop killing each other … let’s show God that we are Gods people … my ego gets the best of me too… God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom … let’s love each other… I love my brothers and I miss my friends … real talk — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Kanye West had to get a few things off his chest tonight and twitter was his place, once again, to vent. West wrote, “I’m the 2nd richest black man in America … I need all my people with me for us to get free.” He also added, “I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us.” Not long after deleting these tweets, Kanye shares that “wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God” and declaring that we must “rise up.”

I deleted that tweet about riches… the wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God … let’s rise up… let’s communicate — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

He continued to tweet the following statements: (some were later deleted)

“I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter.”

“I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”

“Let’s stop killing each other … let’s show God that we are Gods people … my ego gets the best of me too… God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom … let’s love each other… I love my brothers and I miss my friends … real talk.”

“I’m sure Steve Stoute was hurt that he didn’t do the McDonald’s deal … Steve’s a good man Trav is a good man … my brothers let’s rise up … we don’t even own these companies”

“I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses”

I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Even though Kanye does call the music industry and the NBA “modern day slave ships,” overall it seems like he just wants Us to support Us and stop spending our money and efforts with company’s that aren’t for Us or by Us. Despite his other actions, this is something we all should be able to agree on.

You can start here by supporting these DMV Black Owned Businesses and submitting yours: Buy Black DMV Directory

Kanye West Shares “I’m Putting My Life On The Line For My People” As The New Moses Demanding Apologizes From Drake & J. Cole was originally published on kysdc.com