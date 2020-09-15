Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love, Requests Joint Custody of Children

Just when we thought Ray J and Princess Love’s tumultuous four-year marriage was back on track, the on-again-off-again couple is finding themselves racing to splitsville on Scoot-E-Bikes once again.

Per TMZ, Brandy’s brother filed for divorce on Monday (Sept. 14), citing irreconcilable differences and is asking for joint custody of their children Melody Love (2-year-old) and Epik Ray (9 months). The petition comes just two months after Princess Love, who first sought separation in May, dismissed her own divorce filing when the pair decided to work things out over the summer.

The “Wait A Minute” singer revealed in July that the couple found common ground during quarantine and were taking things day by day while co-parenting their children.

“For us to all spend time together, talk and just be parents, I think a lot of things unfold from that. That’s a good start for us, just spending time with the kids and making sure that Melody has a great b-day. Through all of that, we can listen and understand each other. Right now we’re just locked in with the parenting. God is good.”

The pair’s history with divorce goes back to November when Princess Love— who was very pregnant with their son— publically threatened to ditch the marriage on social media. At that time, the “Love & Hip Hop” reality stars were feuding on Instagram when she accused the singer of abandoning her in Las Vegas during a trip to the 2019 Soul Train Awards. Apparently, Ray J seriously entertained the idea of relocating their growing family there despite her serious objections.

The disagreement quickly went left after Ray J antagonized the feud with divorce threats.

“What made me mad—because every time we get into an argument he starts talking about or alluding to, like, getting a divorce or saying ‘As long as I get to see my kids,’” [Princess Love] reportedly told her followers. “It’s like, ‘Why do you gotta to take it there?’”The conversation heated up, Princess said, adding that at one point she told Ray J, “Okay, we can just be separated then,” to which he replied. “Not before I file first.”

Ray J went on The Wendy Williams Show weeks later and publically apologized for how the fight went down and promised to do better.

Maybe they should consider couple’s therapy.

