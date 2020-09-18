WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 18, 2020:National Black Voter Day! — Cheers to Anheuser-Busch — Attorney General William Barr Faces Backlash

1. Happy National Black Voter Day!

Today is National Black Voter Day. Created and driven by Black Entertainment Television, this is a day to highlight the importance of the Black voter and the importance of this election to the Black Voter.

2. Cheers! A New Bud Light Ad Campaign Highlights Black-Owned Restaurants During Thursday Night Football

Cheers to Anheuser-Busch! Last night’s NFL game marked the premier of Bud Light commercials highlighting Black-owned restaurants.

3. Coronavirus Update: Attorney General William Barr Faces Backlash After Comparing Pandemic Lockdowns to Slavery

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is receiving backlash after saying state lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus is like “house arrest”, calling it a civil rights intrusion and compared the lockdowns to slavery.

4. Why More Than 240 Majority-Black and Brown Schools Bear the Name of Confederate Leaders

Many public spaces in the U.S. are experiencing a transformation as symbols and statutes preserving the idea of White supremacy have come tumbling down.

5. Why Are Redlined Communities More Vulnerable to Climate Change?

Government housing policies such as redlining, have had lasting effects, from concentrating poverty to stifling African American homeownership.

