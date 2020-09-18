The battle of Ohio went down last night The Bengals against the Browns and the Bengals came up a little short loosing by the school of 30 to 35.

Via Fox19

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his prime-time debut during the nationally-televised game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The NFL says he became the first rookie to throw 60-plus times in the game and not record a single interception since at least 1950s.

Cincinnati: Bengals Fell Short To The Browns 30-35 was originally published on rnbcincy.com

