Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B. Faking Her Divorce For Her New Album? [WATCH]

Gary is coming for everybody in today’s tea. First off, he shares that “they said” Kenya Moore may be overweight after gaining 25 pounds in quarantine. Kenya has embraced her weight gain on social media and is loving her body either way.

In other housewives news, the show reacts to NeNe Leakes not returning to season 13 of RHOA.

Gary then also predicts why Cardi B. and Offset are getting a divorce. He thinks she’s looking for her “Beyonce’ moment” and using this as leverage for a new album.

What do you think?

