CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Halle Berry Has A New Man & She Revealed His Identity… Sort Of [PHOTO]

Halle Berry recently celebrated her 54th birthday but it appears she has other things to celebrate: a new love.

Over the past couple of months, Berry has given her Instagram fans hints that she has a new man in her life. Although she never came out saying it directly, the actress posted a couple of feet photos that show not only her feet but also the feet of a mystery man.

Well now the cat is out of the bag.. sort of. Berry posted a photo on Instagram wearing a shirt with the name Van Hunt on it. Seems innocent, right? Well her caption spills the tea. She humorously, wrote, “now ya know… ♥🦶🏽”.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

View this post on Instagram

now ya know… ♥️🦶🏽

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

 

Get it? We’ve been wondering who these feet belonged to and now we know, it is musician Van Hunt.

Hunt, 50, is a neo soul and funk musician who has earned himself a Grammy for a cover of Sly & The Family Stone’s “Family Affair” with John Legend and Joss Stone.

He also has released a couple solo projects.

View this post on Instagram

kisses land softly

A post shared by van hunt (@vanhunt) on

 

All we have to say is, what a lucky guy.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old

21 photos Launch gallery

Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old

Continue reading Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old

Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old

Celebrities like Viola Davis, Angela Bassett and Michelle Obama remind us that age does not limit our beauty! All over the age of 50, these ladies prove that Black does not crack.. and even if it does, we still look damn good! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s produced some of our favorite actresses, singers and public figures. Check out the list of celebrities below. Who are we missing? A couple of celebrities who will be joining the over 50 club soon are Queen Latifah, Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Halle Berry Has A New Man & She Revealed His Identity… Sort Of [PHOTO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Halle Berry Has A New Man & She…
 7 hours ago
09.18.20
Photos
Close