Cincinnati: Are you Suffering From Allergies Due To This Fall Like Weather?

If you have allergies you might be suffering from  fall-like weather.
Via Fox19

Right now, pollen is moderate and mold is high.

Ragweed is one of the biggest pollen producers.

Elm trees and grass that produce irritants are to blame for the allergies.

It is advised by Dr. Ahmed Sedaghat, an ear, nose, and throat doctor, to use an over-the-counter nasal steroid spray or antihistamine tablet which is also available without a prescription.

