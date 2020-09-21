CLOSE
More Cops Investigated In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Ahead Of Kentucky AG’s Decision

Police killed Breonna Taylor more than six months ago and have remained free ever since.

A half-dozen more cops with the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) were being investigated for their roles in the killing of Breonna Taylor, according to a new report. Though the exact details were not immediately clear, the LMPD’s Professional Standards Unit has launched a probe of the six cops. That’s the group that “investigates whether officers broke department policies,” the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

The news of the new investigation came as Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was purportedly deciding whether to charge any or all three LMPD officers who fired the deadly shots that killed Taylor in her own home mre than six months ago. Cameron, a Black Republican who is also a favorite of Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell, has been accused of delaying charges and demanding further evidence of a crime despite apparent overwhelming proof of not just malfeasance but also a alleged coverup of the botched no-knock warrant that led to Taylor’s killing.

Two of the cops being investigated by the Professional Standards Unit are detective Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who both fired their guns in the shooting that killed Taylor. Brett Hankison, the third cop who fired at Taylor, was fired in June, but Cosgrove and Mattingly remain employed by the LMPD and were apparently among the rest of the department’s officers who were told Monday to cancel any upcoming days off while waiting for Cameron’s decision.

It was unclear when the announcement would be made, but an LMPD spokesman said “The public may also see barriers being staged around downtown” and the federal courthouse in downtown Louisville closed this week “in anticipation of an announcement,” the Courier-Journal reported.

Taylor was shot in her home on March 13 as police unsuccessfully executed a no-knock search warrant in search of someone who wasn’t even there. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a warning shot after he suspected a burglar as police kicked in the door. That prompted officers to fire indiscriminately and blindly into the home, killing Taylor and injuring her boyfriend.

Since then, police have been accused of trying to set up Taylor’s boyfriend by disingenuously charging him with attempted murder on a police officer. The charges were later dropped. But then prosecutors tried to “posthumously frame Breonna Taylor to clear police,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump claimed after reports that local prosecutors offered Taylor’s incarcerated ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover a plea deal if he would claim she was a co-defendant in a drug case. The reported plea deal suggests that law enforcement was desperately looking for a way to incriminate Taylor and assassinate her character in death, which could prevent the case from progressing and keep the officers involved in the shooting from being arrested and charged with any crimes at all nearly six months after she was killed in her own home.

This is America.

Breonna Taylor

UPDATE: 12:36 p.m. EDT, May 12, 2020 -- Though instances of police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. That seemed to be the case for Breonna Taylor, a 24-year-old Black woman who was in her own home when police killed her in Kentucky in March. Police tried to execute a warrant for drugs at Taylor's home -- the wrong home -- when her boyfriend suspected they were burglars and legally fired his gun at the door. Police returned fire and shot them both, Taylor fatally. https://twitter.com/MsPackyetti/status/1260196437784174592?s=20 As it turned out, the police targeted the wrong address and the suspects they were looking for was actually already in custody. There were no drugs at the home. Still, police charged Taylor's boyfriend with attempted murder and have offered little information about the shooting that involved officers who were. not required to wear body cameras. Activist Brittany Packnett put together a short video to underscore the urgency needed for justice in this egregious case of police malfeasance. https://twitter.com/MsPackyetti/status/1260188793530916865?s=20 The last time something as reckless as this happened involving police killing a Black woman came back in October when an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her own home. An officer responded to her home because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Instead, he shot his gun through her bedroom window and killed her while she and her 8-year-old nephew were playing video games. Bodycam footage showed Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving. https://twitter.com/ava/status/1183407222262398977?s=20 Amber Carr, Jefferson’s older sister, said, “She didn’t do anything wrong, but she’s inside of her home, trying to protect her home and my son that’s inside. She’s not a threat. She’s a college graduate.” Carr also added, “You want to see justice, but justice don’t bring my sister back.” That followed last year's shooting death of Pamela Turner, a 45-year-old unarmed grandmother who was battling a mental illness manic episode when an officer tried to arrest suburban Houston her for outstanding warrants that later were shown to have not even existed. It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName is making sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different. From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller to now, Breonna Taylor, below is a list of a growing number of Black women who have been killed by the police over the years.

