CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati: Voting To Ban No Knock Warrants

City Council leaders are expected to meet to vote on banning the no-knock warrants in the city.

Via Fox19

 

They are scheduled to vote on Councilman Chris Seelbach’s motion banning no-knock warrants and Councilwoman Betsy Sundermann’s motion against defunding the Cincinnati Police Department.

The topics come as a decision is expected at any time whether three officers in Louisville will be charged in connection with the March death of Breonna Taylor during a no-knock warrant that resulted in a shootout with her boyfriend.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Voting To Ban No Knock Warrants  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Cincinnati: Voting To Ban No Knock Warrants
 4 hours ago
09.23.20
Photos
Close