Teachers Complain About Parents During Virtual Learning

Virtual learning has everyone fro the teachers, to the parents, and the kids pulling their hair out. It is tough it his hard, and it is a lot to handle.
One thing is for sure that we are going get through it!
There are some teachers in Florida who are complaining that parents a re being seen in their underwear while their child is learning virtually and even being seen smoking while school is in session.
“Parents, please make sure that you have on proper clothing when you are walking behind your child’s computer because we’ve seen them in their drawers, their bras, and everything else,” Pride said during a public school announcement.
This is unacceptable behavior….and we have to do better as parents if you can avoid even being seen by your childs classmates.
Follow ya radio bae @thedopedixon
Meet the 2020 Future History Maker Honorees!
Meet the 2020 Future History Maker Honorees!
1. Future History Makers 2020: Dr. Frederic BertleySource:Radio One Digital 1 of 22
2. Future History Makers 2020: Jennifer WaltonSource:Radio One Digital 2 of 22
3. Future History Makers 2020: Pastor Julius LancasterSource:Radio One Digital 3 of 22
4. Future History Makers 2020: Pastor Charles NewmanSource:Radio One Digital 4 of 22
5. Future History Makers 2020: Lolo MychaelSource:Radio One Digital 5 of 22
6. Future History Makers 2020: Derrick RussellSource:Radio One Digital 6 of 22
7. Future History Makers 2020: Kayla FeaginSource:Radio One Digital 7 of 22
8. Future History Makers 2020: Chris SuelSource:Radio One Digital 8 of 22
9. Future History Makers 2020; Terry JohnsonSource:Radio One Digital 9 of 22
10. Future History Makers 2020: Kylie Jhream ScrogginsSource:Radio One Digital 10 of 22
11. Future History Makers 2020: Jerome RevishSource:Radio One Digital 11 of 22
12. Future History Makers 2020: Jerry RevishSource:Radio One Digital 12 of 22
13. Future History Makers 2020: Anna Marie CuaSource:Radio One Digital 13 of 22
14. Future History Makers 2020: Keith MasseySource:Radio One Digital 14 of 22
15. Future History Makers: Terry GreenSource:Radio One Digital 15 of 22
16. Future History Makers 2020: Marlon PlattSource:Radio One Digital 16 of 22
17. Future History Makers 2020: Carlton "CJ" ChurchillSource:Radio One Digital 17 of 22
18. Future History Makers 2020: April SunamiSource:Radio One Digital 18 of 22
19. Future History Makers 2020: Katanya IngramSource:Radio One Digital 19 of 22
20. Future History Makers 2020: Lisa McLymontSource:Radio One Digital 20 of 22
21. Future History Makers 2020: Bryan Christopher MossSource:Radio One Digital 21 of 22
22. Future History Makers 2020: T. WongSource:Radio One Digital 22 of 22
Teachers Complain About Parents During Virtual Learning was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com