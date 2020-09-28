Eye On the Community: Step Up to Quality

Eye On The Community
| 09.28.20
Dismiss
Columbus Ohio Downtown

Source: nford / Radio One

By September 2020, the State of Ohio will require all child care providers who receive public funding to be star rated through Ohio’s Step Up To Quality (SUTQ) or lose that funding. As a result, the Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) is offering free training for home and center-based child care providers. The training will allow providers to earn up to 32 hours of Ohio Approved Professional Development to support them in the SUTQ rating process both to help become or stay star rated.

 

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

 

 

Eye On the Community: Step Up to Quality  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Eye On the Community: Step Up to Quality
 2 hours ago
09.28.20
Photos
Close