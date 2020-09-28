By September 2020, the State of Ohio will require all child care providers who receive public funding to be star rated through Ohio’s Step Up To Quality (SUTQ) or lose that funding. As a result, the Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) is offering free training for home and center-based child care providers. The training will allow providers to earn up to 32 hours of Ohio Approved Professional Development to support them in the SUTQ rating process both to help become or stay star rated.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- POLL: Over Half Americans Will Cancel Holiday Celebrations Due to Pandemic
- NeNe Leakes Reveals That Bravo Forced Her Out From ‘RHOA’
- Eye On the Community: Step Up to Quality
- San Francisco Launches Program To Give Pregnant Black Women $1,000 Monthly Stipend
- Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My Apartment Was Hit Too’
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 28, 2020: Judicial Hot Seat — Birmingham Church Bombing Survivor — Black Female Judges
- Tanqueray Returns With #TattletalesFromTanqueray Series With Help From Humans of New York
- Pro Athletes Express Their Disappointment With Breonna Taylor Indictment
- MLB Commits $10 Million To Push For Diversity In Baseball– From The Field To The Front Office
- Chris Rock Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Premiere, Megan Thee Stallion Musical Guest
Eye On the Community: Step Up to Quality was originally published on joycolumbus.com
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: