Eye on the Community featuring HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties

As the community’s only comprehensive 24/7 resource, we are the go-to for supporting and empowering change. Our highly trained specialists offer compassionate support to anyone in crisis or in need of information through our free, 24/7 hotline, connecting people with the right community resources.
Our prevention programs promote and advocate for emotional health and wellness through addressing suicide and depression, sexual assault, child sexual abuse and family violence to influence change in our community. These programs are rooted in our relationships with local non-profits and agencies, giving us the connections and knowledge to get community members the support, education, and volunteer opportunities they’re looking for.
Visit www.Helplinedelmor.org
https://www.facebook.com/Helplinedelmor/
