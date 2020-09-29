CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati: No Charges In The City Council Text Message Case

No charges for city council members in the text message case.

 

Via Fox19

This episode should now be put behind us. They have apologized for and learned from their mistake,” Attorney Tom Hodges told FOX19 NOW. Hodges represented Council Member Chris Seelbach in the case.

“Cincinnati is facing four crises all at once – a pandemic, a recession, a movement (for) greater racial justice, and the spike in crime. That’s what our community is concerned about and that’s what our leaders are focused on.” Hodges says he’s spoken with Patrick Hanley, the special prosecutor appointed to the case by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. “This is over,” Hodges said.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: No Charges In The City Council Text Message Case  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Cincinnati: No Charges In The City Council Text…
 3 hours ago
09.29.20
Photos
Close