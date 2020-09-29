Cincinnati: No Charges In The City Council Text Message Case

No charges for city council members in the text message case.
Via Fox19
This episode should now be put behind us. They have apologized for and learned from their mistake,” Attorney Tom Hodges told FOX19 NOW. Hodges represented Council Member Chris Seelbach in the case.
“Cincinnati is facing four crises all at once – a pandemic, a recession, a movement (for) greater racial justice, and the spike in crime. That’s what our community is concerned about and that’s what our leaders are focused on.” Hodges says he’s spoken with Patrick Hanley, the special prosecutor appointed to the case by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. “This is over,” Hodges said.
