Eye On The Community
HomeEye On The Community

Eye on The Community featuring NBCM Resource Center

 

Columbus Ohio Downtown

Source: nford / Radio One

There is a widespread belief that some physician’s attitudes regarding African American and Latino patients and pain tolerance have impacted the prevalence of prescription opioid abuse in our communities. These same physicians assume that African American and Latino patients have higher pain tolerance and do not require prescription opiates to manage pain.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Many physicians are hesitant to distribute the medication because of racially-based assumptions/stereotypes that injured African Americans, and Latino patients would sell the prescription versus using them to heal their conditions. Visit www.ITISADRUG.org or call the NBCM Resource Center at 614-328-5783

 

 

The Latest:

Eye on The Community featuring NBCM Resource Center  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Eye on The Community featuring NBCM Resource Center
 6 hours ago
09.29.20
Photos
Close