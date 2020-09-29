Eye on The Community featuring NBCM Resource Center

There is a widespread belief that some physician’s attitudes regarding African American and Latino patients and pain tolerance have impacted the prevalence of prescription opioid abuse in our communities. These same physicians assume that African American and Latino patients have higher pain tolerance and do not require prescription opiates to manage pain.
Many physicians are hesitant to distribute the medication because of racially-based assumptions/stereotypes that injured African Americans, and Latino patients would sell the prescription versus using them to heal their conditions. Visit www.ITISADRUG.org or call the NBCM Resource Center at 614-328-5783
