CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

News You Can’t Use with Special K: Words Black People Always Get Wrong [WATCH]

You know as Black people we have our own culture, and sometimes we pick up words that may or not be real English.  You may say “conversate” instead of “converse” or pronounce “ask” as “axe”.

Special K points out a list of words or phrases that sometimes we as a community get wrong.  You may use some of these words so listen to see if you have some correcting to do.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

10 photos Launch gallery

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

Continue reading The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

News You Can’t Use with Special K: Words Black People Always Get Wrong [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
News You Can’t Use with Special K: Words…
 5 hours ago
09.29.20
Photos
Close