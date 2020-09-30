Jeezy To Host “Worth a Conversation With Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins” Talk Show On Fox Soul

One of Rap’s shining stars is bossing up for his birthday. Jeezy is now taking his talents to the media game.

As spotted on Hip-Hop N More the trapper turned rapper is doing it very big in celebration of his special day. On Monday, September 28 the Atlanta MC announced that he will be transitioning to being an on air personality. He made the formal announcement on his Instagram account. He opened the caption with “Happy G Day To Me. Another year, Another endeavor.”

“It has been my passion and my drive to inspire, motivate and educate my culture. Every song I’ve ever written, every word I’ve uttered came from a real place and this is no different. Worth A Conversation, is self explanatory” he explained. “I will talk about issues that directly affect my culture and it’s people. From the front porch conversations to real life situations Worth A Conversation is bridging the gap. My own show, starting Oct 14th 7pm PST 10Pm EST I’m excited to be a part of the FOX Soul family and can’t wait to introduce you to Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins.”

James DuBose, Head of Programming, at Fox Soul detailed the network’s excitement about the new show. “Jeezy and I have been trying to find the right project to do together for a while now, and As FOX Soul continues to position itself as the premier destination for Black culture content, it is an honor for us to partner on Worth A Conversation as he starts his journey into the talk show space.”

Worth A Conversation will also be available on the OX Soul app, Samsung Tv Plus, ROKU, TUBI, XUMO, FOX Now, Apple TV, and Fire TV.

