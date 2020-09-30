CLOSE
Cincinnati: Woman Needs Help With Holiday Decorations Husband Is Battling Cancer

A local woman needs help with Holiday decorations her husband is battling cancer.

 

Via Fox19

The request comes just a few weeks after James went to the hospital for pain in his side. The doctor had bad news. He was eventually diagnosed with stage-3 liver cancer.

“I just couldn’t realize, I just couldn’t focus on how could I just be walking around and all of a sudden, I get cancer,” he said.

With the holidays right around the corner, Erika knew she had to do something to lift his spirits.

She posted on the Nextdoor app asking if anyone had any extra Halloween or Christmas decorations she could put up outside their house in the coming weeks.

