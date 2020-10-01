Congrats to Nicki Minaj!
The Queens rapper and actress has given birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Wednesday (September 30). According to TMZ, we don’t know the baby’s name or if she gave birth to a boy or a girl.
Nicki revealed her pregnancy back in July in a fashion that was all her, a lavish photoshoot with David La Chappelle and a little Harajuku Barbie to go with. She’s been open about wanting children for years and last year around this time, she threatened to retire from rapping solely to make a family.
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Taps David LaChapelle For “Virgin Mary” Inspired Maternity Shoot [Photos]
Despite the retirement “talk,” Minaj still recorded features and tracks such as “Yikes” and married her childhood boyfriend Petty last October. Congrats to the Petty family!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
- DreamGirls Natural Hair Care Is Celebrating National Hair Day With A Bomb Sale!
- California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To African-Americans
- Ohio to Increase Minimum Wage in 2021
- How Husbands Can Help Wives Cope With Miscarriages, Depression And Suicidal Thoughts
- Trump Planned To Use Black Woman As A Prop During Debate Before Racist Meltdown
- John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 1, 2020: Obama Speaks Out — HEROES Act Could Bring Back Stimulus Checks — Doris Miller Honored
- Dr. Dre Speaks Out Regarding Estranged Wife’s Alimony Claim
- Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look Into Who Trump Told To “Stand Back And Stand By”
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child was originally published on theboxhouston.com