Cardi B Pledges $10,000 Reward In Case of 19-Year-Old Attacked With Acid In Dominican Republic

Cardi B is putting her money where her mouth is, hoping it will deliver justice for a 19-year-old Dominican girl who was the victim of a vicious attack.

Cardi B, as well as popular Dominican urban music host Santiago Matías (Alofoke), are offering a reward of $15,000 in total for any information leading to the arrest of two unknown individuals on a motorcycle who threw a corrosive substance on a 19-year-old woman in the Dominican Republic.

According to the United States’ oldest Spanish language news publication, El Diario, Yocairi Amarante Rodríguez was doused with “ácido del diablo” or “Devil’s Acid,” on Sunday by two assailants. Cardi B, who is Dominican, spoke about the incident in an Instagram post on Tuesday with the caption:

“Gente de la Republica Dominicana. Yo voy a ofrecer diez mil dollares a quien encuentren las persona que han hecho ese daño tan grande a esa niña.”

When translated from Spanish to English, the caption reads:

“Dear people of the Dominican Republic, I am going to tell my father to contact the Attorney General’s Office or anyone in the Dominican Republic, and I am going to offer $10,000, not pesos, $10,000, to whoever he finds is responsible for throwing that Devil’s Acid on that girl.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also claimed the disgusting attack was the product of jealousy.

“The persons responsible for this must be brought to justice. Envy makes people do ugly things, and I’m going to offer ten thousand dollars, so grab it.”

Matías also shared on Instagram that he offered a reward of 300 thousand Dominican pesos, equivalent to $5,000 U.S. dollars for information leading to an arrest. He also contributed 100 thousand pesos, which is $1,700 U.S. dollars to Rodríguez’s medical bills.

As for the condition Rodriguez is in, her injuries are described as extensive. Dr. Eddy Bruno, director of the burn unit at Ney Arias Lora hospital in the Northern Santo Domingo, spoke with El Diaro about Rodriguez’s current condition:

“She’s a patient in critical condition, with chemical burns over 40% of her body. The burns are deep and, unfortunately, cover a significant part the upper portion of the head-area (which includes the neck, face, and upper chest), which is why it affected her face. We are doing everything possible that we can do for her. But I repeat– that she is a patient in very critical condition.”

A law specifically addressing the use of “Devil’s Acid” in attacks was introduced by the Dominican Congress in 2014. It stated that any person who used the corrosive substance as a weapon will be subject to criminal charges and could be sent to prison for 10 to 20 years. The law has yet to be passed, unfortunately, and the attacks are commonly used against women on the island according to a report published from Canadian Immigration and Refugee Board in 2012.

In an interview, Rodríguez’s called for justice, stating:

“I want justice for my daughter; this cannot go unpunished. My daughter is in the intensive care room.”

We genuinely hope Rodríguez’s attackers are brought to justice swiftly.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Cardi B Pledges $10,000 Reward In Case of 19-Year-Old Attacked With Acid In Dominican Republic

