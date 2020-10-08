On May 28, 2020, Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, City Council President Shannon Hardin and JPMorgan Chase announced the Columbus COVID-19 Small Business Response and Recovery Fund program, created to help small businesses in Columbus through the challenges of COVID-19. The City of Columbus will use $5.5 million received through a Federal CARES Act allocation to support the program, and JPMorgan Chase will contribute $250,000 to assist in providing technical assistance to small businesses in support of the City’s efforts.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The City will also be partnering with Franklin County in this initiative. However, slightly different criteria applies for non-City of Columbus, Franklin County, Ohio applicants.
The City has created three (3) small business recovery programs to assist businesses, with less than twenty-five (25) employees, with an emphasis on microenterprises with fewer than 5 employees, to help them better position themselves to weather this COVID created economic downturn.
The Latest:
- Eye on the Community featuring The Workforce Development
- Killer Mike Talks Opening Up Greenwood Bank For The Black & Latino Community [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- Special K: Reasons Why You Should Never Argue With A Black Woman [WATCH]
- Eye on the Community featuring My Brother’s Keeper Village
- #RHOA Rumors: Two Housewives Allegedly Had Threesome With A Stripper At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party
- Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate In A Virtual Debate Against Joe Biden
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 8, 2020: Harris vs. Pence — Census Extension — Michelle Obama Blasts Trump
- Morgan Freeman Details How He Landed On ‘Savage Mode 2’
- Will Smith Shares Origins Of His Classic Entanglement Crying Face Meme
- Kelly Rowland Debuts Glowing Baby Bump on ‘Women’s Health’ Cover
Eye on the Community featuring The Workforce Development was originally published on joycolumbus.com