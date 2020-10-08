Here is some news you can use! After the vice-president debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, it is clear that you can not argue or win an argument against a black woman.

Special K breaks down the phrases, the ways, and what to look for when you’re arguing with a black woman. It’s not easy, so here’s your how-to-guide if you’re up for the challenge.

Special K: Reasons Why You Should Never Argue With A Black Woman [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com