Special K: Reasons Why You Should Never Argue With A Black Woman [WATCH]

Here is some news you can use! After the vice-president debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, it is clear that you can not argue or win an argument against a black woman.

Special K breaks down the phrases, the ways, and what to look for when you’re arguing with a black woman.  It’s not easy, so here’s your how-to-guide if you’re up for the challenge.

 

After the interruption-filled, low-blowed debate between Trump and Biden, the Vice Presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and VP Mike Pence may have just topped it in social media discussion. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!  Though it was more civil, the discussion was still very nice nasty with the Harris' facial expressions and Pence continuously talking over time. The debate answered important questions conducive to the election like abortion, police reform, taxes, and the coronavirus pandemic. Even through the seriousness of the debate, social media found a way to make this debate comical from Kamala's facial expressions to the fly on Pence's head.  Here's how social media reacted to the vice-president nominees. SEE RELATED:  Comic Relief: 13 Of The Funniest Posts During The Presidential Debate 2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential Election HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Special K: Reasons Why You Should Never Argue With A Black Woman [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

