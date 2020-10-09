CLOSE
Cincinnati: Man In His 40’s Shot Near Findlay Market

Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting near Findlay Market. A man in his 40’s was shot.

A man in his 40s was shot in the foot on West Elder Street about 3:30 a.m., police said. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His condition was not immediately clear. Police are still investigating and have not released suspect information or said what led up to the shooting.

