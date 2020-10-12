This RHOA Cast Member Confirms She’s Officially Single! Here Are The Receipts…

Porsha Williams and her on-and-off fiance Dennis McKinley have hit splitsville again. McKinley posted in his Instagram story that he is “SINGLEASFK” while Williams responded to a fan who asked in the comment section of her latest post if she was still with McKinley, saying she’s “been single.” There was speculation that the two had separated back in August due to Williams’ Instagram being wiped clean of photos of McKinley.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Despite these posts, an anonymous source told Hollywood Life that they are still trying to work on their relationship for the sake of their child, one-year-old Pilar Jhena.

“Porsha and Dennis very quietly broke up awhile ago,” the source said. “They’ve been off and on for quite some time now and are trying to work things out. They have a baby together which is why they’re still trying.”

The insider added that though they are not together, there are no hard feelings between them as they co-parent their daughter.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Despite this, they’re great co-parents and they’re great partners when it comes to anything for PJ. It wouldn’t be surprising if they did get back together in the future, but right now, they’re not together. But nothing happened that led to the split. There’s currently no fighting or animosity between them and PJ will always come first.”

The former lovebirds were open about the ups and downs of their relationship and vulnerable moments were aired on season 12 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. They shared that McKinley was unfaithful and Williams battled postpartum depression after giving birth to their daughter and those things affected their union. McKinley even apologized to Williams’ family as they tried to reconcile. They had broken up before and decided to get engaged again, which she revealed in an episode of Watch What Happens Live!

“We’re working on our family.” she said. “It takes time. I love him and he loves me and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

Porsha Williams Shares An Update On Her Marriage Plans

Did Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Break Up Again?!

Here’s What Was Said When Porsha Williams Responded To A Fan Who Asked About Her Wedding Plans

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This RHOA Cast Member Confirms She’s Officially Single! Here Are The Receipts… was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com