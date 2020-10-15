Dr. Dre’s estranged wife may be heading back to court, only this time it’s not because of the legendary producer.

According to TMZ, police are investigating claims that Nicole Young allegedly embezzled money from Dr. Dre‘s business accounts after his business partner, Larry Chatman, filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department claiming that Young withdrew nearly $400,000 from the business account without authorization.

The LAPD states that the legendary super producer’s account is missing a whopping $385,029, which is unaccounted for. Detectives acknowledged Chatman’s claim that Young stole this money and embezzled the cash and is reportedly looking into the allegations.

While Dr. Dre did previously bring up the issue during his recent divorce proceedings, the hitmaker quickly denied claims that he pressed charges on his soon to be ex. During their recent court appearance, Dr. Dre made the claim on record accusing Mrs. Young of making, then, two withdrawals from his business account. While in court Nicole Young admitted she withdrew from the account citing that she had a right to due to her name being listed as an account holder on the account in question.

The news of the recent investigation comes on the heels of Dr. Dre scoring a major victory in court after a judge sided with him, deny Nicole’s request for almost $2M a month in spousal support. As previously reported, earlier this month, a judge rejected Young’s claim to have Dr. Dre pay $1.5 million in monthly alimony after the music mogul proved that he was still supporting her lifestyle.

If Nicole Young is brought up on embezzlement charges, then she could be facing time.

LAPD Investigating Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Over Alleged Embezzlement was originally published on hiphopwired.com

